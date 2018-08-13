One final episode of The Great British Baking Show remains

This season of The Great British Baking Show is almost over – but who will be crowned Britain’s next top baker? After weeks of pastries, cakes, and bread, three bakers remain to face off in the season finale airing Friday, August 17 at 9PM. To prove themselves, the finalists attempt pastry perfection with a signature pithivier, a fondant fancies technical challenge, and a notoriously difficult chiffon sponge showstopper.

Be sure to savor this epic finale episode. This is the final season of The Great British Baking Show available on PBS stations. But don’t despair – you can watch all five seasons anytime with KVIE Passport. Find out how to get access and start streaming here.

We can’t replace The Great British Baking Show, but there are plenty more foodie shows available on KVIE. Try a few of our favorites below:

The French Chef with Julia Child

What makes a great chef? Just ask Julia Child! In this special KVIE Passport collection, chefs of all ages and abilities can share Julia Child’s love of authentic French food, and learn to cook some of her most loved dishes from the original PBS series.

Food Flirts

Meet the Brass sisters, two passionate food explorers of a certain age who are on a mission to tackle their culinary bucket list. Journey with them to explore unique ethnic delights, and then watch as they reinvent the recipes they discovered during their travels. Food Flirts airs Sundays at 1PM and 1:30PM.

No Passport Required

Join celebrity chef Marcus Samuelsson on a culinary tour of the country. You’ll go inside our nation’s richest ethnic communities and discover worldly flavors from far and wide, including Vietnamese influence in New Orleans, Haitian traditions in Miami, Mexican specialties in Chicago, and more. No Passport Required is available with KVIE Passport.

Martha Stewart’s Cooking School

Take a master class crash course with cooking, baking, and homemaking guru Martha Stewart. Using her signature step-by-step teaching process, she illustrates cooking fundamentals that everyone should know, from roasting to poaching, and braising to blanching. Marth Stewart’s Cooking School airs Saturdays at noon.

A Chef’s Life

Spend some time cooking with Vivian Howard, a chef who left big city life to open a fine dining restaurant in small-town eastern North Carolina. You’ll go beyond the kitchen with Howard and her husband Ben Knight to discover the story behind the recipes she shares with you and the world. Enjoy all five seasons of A Chef’s Life on KVIE Passport and join Howard for a celebration of food, passion, and culture.

One final episode of The Great British Baking Show remains