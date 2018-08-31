Since December 2017, journalist Christiane Amanpour has led conversations on world affairs with Amanpour on PBS. This month, she premieres Amanpour & Company, an hour-long public affairs show that goes beyond the newsroom to examine global issues and the domestic news and trends that impact the world. Host Amanpour is joined by celebrated PBS NewsHour anchor Hari Sreenivasan, former Come Here and Say That host Alicia Menendez, host of NPR’s All Things Considered Michel Martin, and former CNN CEO Walter Isaacson.

In an interview with The Hollywood Reporter, Amanpour said the show would be about in-depth conversations: “And I am delighted for the opportunity it gives me to speak to Americans about what’s happening in the rest of the world…. I’m not just doing breaking news every night. I’m not just doing world leaders. I’m also doing really interesting cultural conversations.”

Each episode of Amanpour & Company will feature these important conversations with global leaders and social influencers alike, and will explore topics ranging from sports, art, business, politics, technology, science, and more.

Amanpour & Company premieres Monday, September 10 at 10PM and will air weeknights at 11PM on KVIE.

Amanpour & Company comes to KVIE