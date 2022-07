Studio Sacramento Podcast UC Davis Aggie Square Play Episode Pause Episode Mute/Unmute Episode Rewind 10 Seconds 1x Fast Forward 30 seconds 00:00 / 25:17 Share Share Link Embed

​What is UC Davis Aggie Square? Aggie Square is being called the biggest economic development investment in Sacramento in a generation and aspires to transform the university and the capital region. UC Davis Chancellor Gary May joins host Scott Syphax for a conversation about the project’s future.