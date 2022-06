Studio Sacramento Podcast Capital Stage and the Power of Theater Play Episode Pause Episode Mute/Unmute Episode Rewind 10 Seconds 1x Fast Forward 30 seconds 00:00 / 24:53 Share Share Link Embed

From humble beginnings on Old Sacramento’s Delta King, Capital Stage has gained a reputation for bold and thought-provoking theater that entertains and drives discussion. Capital Stage Artistic Director Michael Stevenson joins host Scott Syphax for a conversation about the power of theatre and its future in Sacramento.