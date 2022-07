Studio Sacramento Podcast American River Parkway Foundation Play Episode Pause Episode Mute/Unmute Episode Rewind 10 Seconds 1x Fast Forward 30 seconds 00:00 / 25:17 Share Share Link Embed

​Spanning 23 miles and 4,800 acres, the American River Parkway is an urban gem. While it provides nature and recreational opportunities to enjoy, it’s also a part of our region’s homelessness issue. American River Parkway Foundation Executive Director Dianna Poggetto joins host Scott Syphax for a conversation about the importance of the parkway.