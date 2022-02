Studio Sacramento Podcast The HistoryMakers – Julieanna Richardson Play Episode Pause Episode Mute/Unmute Episode Rewind 10 Seconds 1x Fast Forward 30 seconds 00:00 / 26:22 Share Share Link Embed

The HistoryMakers, an extensive repository of digital biographies, records first-person narratives from accomplished and influential African American figures who have made their mark on history. The visionary behind The HistoryMakers, Julieanna Richardson, joins host Scott Syphax to discuss this impressive video oral history collection, which is housed at the Library of Congress.