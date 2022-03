Studio Sacramento Podcast COVID's Impact on Healthcare Workers Play Episode Pause Episode Mute/Unmute Episode Rewind 10 Seconds 1x Fast Forward 30 seconds 00:00 / 25:20 Share Share Link Embed

​As numbers drop, it’s easy to think that COVID is behind us, but the collateral impact for healthcare workers directly fighting on the front lines continues. Nurses Michelle Linenberger and ​Andrea Vega-Breaux and ​Dr. Peter Yellowlees from UC Davis Health share their experiences with host Scott Syphax.