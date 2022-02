Studio Sacramento Podcast Meritocracy and Inequality in America Play Episode Pause Episode Mute/Unmute Episode Rewind 10 Seconds 1x Fast Forward 30 seconds 00:00 / 25:00 Share Share Link Embed

​World-renowned Harvard professor, philosopher, and author Michael Sandel joins host Scott Syphax for a discussion about his recent book “The Tyranny of Merit: What’s Become of the Common Good?”