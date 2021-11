Studio Sacramento Podcast Post-Pandemic Economic Outlook

​Prior to the pandemic, the Sacramento region was on a roll. Now as we try to recover, what’s next for our economy, and how do we grow our region’s prosperity? CEO Barry Broome from the Greater Sacramento Economic Council joins host Scott Syphax for a conversation about his insights on the future of the capital region.