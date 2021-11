Studio Sacramento Podcast Art in Public and Education Play Episode Pause Episode Mute/Unmute Episode Rewind 10 Seconds 1x Fast Forward 30 seconds 00:00 / 26:19 Share Share Link Embed

A vibrant arts and cultural community bring life to a city. How do we grow the creative community and the population that supports it? Allison Cagley of Friends of Sacramento Arts and Megan Van Voorhis of the City of Sacramento Office of Arts and Culture join host Scott Syphax for a conversation about Sacramento’s plans for the future of the arts and its importance in education.