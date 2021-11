Studio Sacramento Podcast Hispanic Economic Report Play Episode Pause Episode Mute/Unmute Episode Rewind 10 Seconds 1x Fast Forward 30 seconds 00:00 / 25:32 Share Share Link Embed

The Sacramento Hispanic Chamber of Commerce, in partnership with Sacramento State, just released its first economic report on the Hispanic community. Rita Gallardo Good of Sacramento State, Lydia Ramirez of Five Star Bank, and Cathy Rodriguez Aguirre of the Sacramento Hispanic Chamber of Commerce join host Scott Syphax for a conversation about this community’s role in our region’s future.