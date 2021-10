Studio Sacramento Podcast Policing Black Athletes Play Episode Pause Episode Mute/Unmute Episode Rewind 10 Seconds 1x Fast Forward 30 seconds 00:00 / 24:45 Share Share Link Embed

The role of Black athletes and the use of their voices and bodies on and off the field is a charged topic among many sports fans, commentators, and the players themselves. Dr. Vernon Andrews, author of “Policing Black Athletes: Racial Disconnect in Sports,” joins host Scott Syphax for a conversation about this issue and how it relates to the players and the public that watches them.