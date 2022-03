Studio Sacramento Podcast California's State Capitol Annex Project Play Episode Pause Episode Mute/Unmute Episode Rewind 10 Seconds 1x Fast Forward 30 seconds 00:00 / 24:56 Share Share Link Embed

​Three opponents of California’s State Capitol Annex Project join host Scott Syphax to discuss why Sacramentans should care whether the building is restored and rehabilitated or torn down and replaced. Featuring representative Richard F. Cowan of Public Accountability for our Capitol, Paula Peper of Save Our Capitol!, and Mark Hulbert of Preservation Architecture.