​The Russian invasion of Ukraine and its subsequent savagery and violence has many of us wondering if this is the first act of the next world war. Sacramentan Gianni Ballack joins host Scott Syphax from on the ground in Ukraine for an eyewitness account of the war and a conversation about what it means for the world.