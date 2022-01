Studio Sacramento Podcast Sacramento 2022 Play Episode Pause Episode Mute/Unmute Episode Rewind 10 Seconds 1x Fast Forward 30 seconds 00:00 / 25:03 Share Share Link Embed

The beginning of 2022 might feel like the beginning of 2021 with a spike in the pandemic being the leading issue of a new year. California Opinion Editor Marcos Bretón of The Sacramento Bee and Ed Goldman of The Goldman State join host Scott Syphax for a conversation about the issues and people they think will dominate the headlines and our conversations in the coming year.