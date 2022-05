Studio Sacramento Podcast Studio Sacramento: The Asian American Glass Ceiling Play Episode Pause Episode Mute/Unmute Episode Rewind 10 Seconds 1x Fast Forward 30 seconds 00:00 / 26:22 Share Share Link Embed

​Asian Americans are the fastest-growing, best-educated, and highest-income racial group in the U.S. However, this diverse community still experiences challenges reaching executive and management leadership positions. Ascend Executive Advisor Buck Gee and California Senator – District 6 Dr. Richard Pan join host Scott Syphax for a conversation about breaking this glass ceiling.