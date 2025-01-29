The Don’t Miss List – February 2025

Each month we have a variety of amazing programs, which can make it hard to decide what to watch! We’ve compiled a ranking of programs airing this month with number one being an absolute MUST watch. Get ready to mark your calendar or set your DVR because February is about to be a great month of PBS KVIE!

1. Nature: Museum Alive with David Attenborough

Wednesday 2/19 at 8PM

Take a journey through London’s world-famous Natural History Museum with Sir David Attenborough. As the doors are locked and night falls, Attenborough meets the extinct creatures that fascinate him the most as they magically come alive in front of his eyes – dinosaurs, ice age beasts, and giant reptiles.

Watch a preview

2. American Experience: Forgotten Hero – Walter White and the NAACP

Saturday 2/25 at 9PM

Meet Walter White, the NAACP’s longtime leader and one of the most influential but least known figures in civil rights history. Under his leadership, the NAACP braved the appalling violence and oppression of the Jim Crow era to pave the way for Black power at the ballot box and score important legal victories.

Watch a preview

3. Great Migrations: A People on the Move Continues

Tuesdays 2/4, 11 & 18 at 9PM

Join Dr. Henry Louis Gates, Jr. to continue examining how Black migrations have shaped America. Explore the migration from the South to the North during the two World Wars, the reverse migration back to the South since the 1970s, and the growing influx of African and Caribbean immigration in the 20th and 21st centuries.

4. Funny Woman Season 2

Sundays 2/2, 9, 16 & 23 at 10PM

Sophie Straw, the United Kingdom’s favorite TV comedy star, navigates her newfound fame and career with a group of good friends and a budding romance with Dennis. However, with new opportunities come new challenges – will Sophie be able to embrace her real life and challenge outdated cultural conventions?

5. Persuasion

Saturday 2/15 at 9:30PM

Enjoy this stunning adaptation of Jane Austen’s last completed novel. Anne Elliot fell deeply in love with handsome young naval officer Frederick Wentworth but broke off her engagement at her family’s urging. He unexpectedly returns eight years later. Is this a second chance at love?

6. Miss Austen Regrets

Saturday 2/22 at 9:30PM

Based on Jane Austen’s personal letters and diaries, this dramatization explores the final years of Austen’s life as she reflects on romance and looks back on her own potential suitors and the choices she has made. Starring Olivia Williams (The Crown) and Hugh Bonneville (Downton Abbey).

7. NOVA: Baltimore Bridge Collapse

Wednesday 2/26 at 9PM

Follow the investigation into last year’s deadly container ship collision that plowed into the Francis Scott Key Bridge, killed six highway workers, and closed the Port of Baltimore. How did the ship lose control? Why did the bridge fail so catastrophically? And how many other bridges around the world are at risk?

Watch a preview

8. NOVA: Dino Birds

Wednesday 2/5 at 9PM

Why are birds the only dinosaurs still alive today? Rare fossil discoveries are revealing the secrets of bird evolution, telling the story of how some resilient feathered dinos survived the killer asteroid and became the vast array of colorful bird species that fill our skies.

9. Secrets of the Dead: Plunderer – The Life and Times of a Nazi Art Thief (2-parts)

Wednesday 2/19 & 26 at 9PM

Investigate secret networks of curators and dealers who profited off Nazi-looted art. Explore how Bruno Lohse prospered by selling stolen art for 60 years after the war while Jewish families struggled to regain their paintings and memories and see how returning stolen art became a cat-and-mouse game.

Watch a preview

10. Yes! We’re Open on 2/19

Wednesday 2/19 at 7PM

Explore the inspiring story of a chef introducing “modern comfort food” to the Sacramento region. Meet a couple who turned their passion for wine into a thriving business. And discover how two brothers are carrying on the legacy of their late father at their barber shop.

Watch Now