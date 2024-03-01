The Don’t Miss List – March 2024

Each month we have a variety of amazing programs, which can make it hard to decide what to watch! We’ve compiled a ranking of programs airing this month with number one being an absolute MUST watch. Get ready to mark your calendar or set your DVR because March is about to be a great month of PBS KVIE!

1. Call the Midwife

Sundays 3/17, 24 & 31 at 8PM

It is 1969 and Nonnatus House is bustling with new pupil midwife training and plenty of patients in need of extra care, including a pregnant woman whose new flat is infested with mold and a newborn with bilateral hip dysplasia. The nurses, midwives, and nuns also grapple with poor housing challenges and their own health issues.

2. Jane Eyre

Sundays 3/3 & 10 at 7PM & 8PM

Charlotte Brontë’s iconic novel comes to life as a young orphan becomes governess at the stately Thornfield Hall. She falls in love with the brooding and complex owner of the estate, Edward Rochester. However, his dark past may destroy their relationship forever when the secrets of his life are revealed.

3. American Masters: Mae West – Dirty Blonde

Monday 3/11 at 9PM

Explore the life of writer, performer, and subversive star Mae West. Over an 8-decade career, she broke boundaries and possessed creative and economic powers unheard of for a female entertainer in the 1930s. Discover how she “climbed the ladder of success wrong by wrong” to become an agitator for social change.

4. Facing the Laughter: Minnie Pearl

Thursday 3/14 at 9:30PM

Examine the life and career of country music comedian Sarah Cannon and her alter ego, Minnie Pearl. Pearl became a household name from Cannon’s first stage performance as her hillbilly character in 1939 to appearances at the Grand Ole Opry over 50 years and on the TV show Hee Haw.

5. American Experience: The Cancer Detectives

Tuesday 3/26 at 9PM

In the 1950s, cervical cancer was often asymptomatic until it was well advanced, and by that time, it was often a death sentence. Discover how the work of three fascinating figures – a Greek immigrant and his wife, a famous Japanese American illustrator, and a Black female surgeon – slashed death rates of this previously unfightable cancer by more than 60 percent.

6. American Masters: Moynihan

Friday 3/29 at 9PM

Examine the life and legacy of American poet and politician Daniel Patrick Moynihan, who infused public policy with a language, literature, and lyricism unmatched by any American public figure in the latter half of the 20th century. He was an intellectual and an aesthete who was deeply committed to making an inimitable impact on the world.

7. Dante

Monday & Tuesday 3/18 & 19 at 9PM

Explore the stunning power of Dante Alighieri’s masterwork, The Divine Comedy – inarguably one of the greatest artistic masterpieces in literature. Examine the riveting life of the poem’s maker, the politics and culture of the late Middle Ages, the birth of the Italian language, and the birth of humanism.

8. Nolly on Masterpiece

Sundays 3/17, 24 & 31 at 9PM

Delve into the story of Noele “Nolly” Gordon, one of Britain’s most famous TV stars, whose unceremonious firing from her hit show at the height of her career was front-page news. The 3-part miniseries follows a brassy and opinionated Nolly in the twilight of her career when her shocking demise made headlines for days.

9. Alice & Jack on Masterpiece

Sundays 3/17, 24 & 31 at 10PM

Two people navigate the highs and lows of a love story for the ages. A single woman invested in her career grapples with a childhood trauma. She meets a lonely yet charming scientist in a bar. Are the bonds between them stronger than the forces that would tear them apart?

10. Royal Flying Doctor Service, Season 2

Saturdays 3/16, 23 & 30 at 9PM

Just a year after Eliza left Broken Hill behind, much has changed, with lives at RFDS South East progressing at a rapid rate. The determined team faces some of their most high-stakes challenges to date set against the isolation, beauty and brutality of the Australian outback.

