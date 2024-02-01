The Don’t Miss List – February 2024

Each month we have a variety of amazing programs, which can make it hard to decide what to watch! We’ve compiled a ranking of programs airing this month with number one being an absolute MUST watch. Get ready to mark your calendar or set your DVR because February is about to be a great month of PBS KVIE!

1. Gospel

Monday and Tuesday 2/12 & 13 at 9PM

Dig deep into the origin story of Black spirituality through sermon and song in the newest historical series from Henry Louis Gates, Jr. Coming out of slavery, blending with the blues tradition, and soaring to new heights during the Great Migration, gospel music has defined and inspired generations.

2. NOVA: Building the Eiffel Tower

Wednesday 2/14 at 9PM

Follow the three decades of engineering innovations, successes, and failures that led to the dramatic rise of Paris’s most iconic monument. Built for the 1889 World’s Fair in Paris, Gustave Eiffel, architect of the Statue of Liberty, built a colossal 1,000-foot iron tower – the world’s highest structure at the time.

3. Nature: Attenborough and the Jurassic Sea Monster

Wednesday 2/14 at 8PM

Unearth a once-in-a-lifetime discovery with beloved nature historian and biologist Sir David Attenborough: the fossil of a giant Pliosaur, the largest Jurassic predator ever known. Follow a team of forensic experts on a perilous expedition to excavate the skull, uncover the predatory secrets lying deep inside the fossil, and unlock clues about the life of this giant sea beast.

4. American Experience: Fly with Me

Tuesday 2/20 at 9PM

Meet the pioneering women who changed the world while flying it. Maligned as feminist sellouts, “stewardesses,” as they were called, knew different: they were on the frontlines of a battle to assert gender equality and transform the workplace. See how these working women combated traditional notions of femininity and exploitation on the job and in the courtroom.

5. Ms. Fisher’s Modern Murder Mysteries

Thursdays 2/8, 15 & 22 at 8PM

In this spin-off to the popular Australian mystery series, Phryne Fisher’s long-lost niece Peregrine decides to follow in her aunt’s stylish footsteps as a private detective. With the help of the handsome, straitlaced Detective James Steed and a group of accomplished women, Peregrine investigates murders in 1960s Melbourne.

6. NOVA: Easter Island Origins

Wednesday 2/7 at 9PM

How were the giant stone heads of Rapa Nui – also known as Easter Island – carved and raised, and why? For nearly 300 years ago, controversy has swirled around the iconic ancient statues. Now, a new generation of researchers is uncovering intriguing new evidence about the practice of monumental stone building.

7. Alibi

Saturday 2/17 at 9PM, 9:50PM & 10:45PM

8. ViewFinder: All American – The Walter Gordon Story

Wednesday 2/7 at 7PM

Discover the little-known story of Walter Gordon, UC Berkeley All-American football player and the first Black graduate of Cal’s Boalt Law School, who went on to a distinguished career in law enforcement, civil rights, and prison reform.

9. Rick Steves Art of Europe Marathon 2024

Tuesday 2/27 at 7PM

Discover Europe’s great art and architecture. Climb deep into prehistoric tombs on remote Scottish isles, summit Michelangelo’s magnificent dome at the Vatican, waltz through glittering French palaces, and ponder the genius of Picasso and Van Gogh in this entertaining and inspiring 6-part sweep through the span of European art history.

10. Sunday Night Drama season finales

Sunday 2/10 & 2/18

Prepare for the season finales of three of your favorite Sunday night dramas. On February 10 at 8PM, Eliza must find a fugitive charged with murder on Miss Scarlet and The Duke on Masterpiece. At 10PM, the team records a triumphant last show on Funny Woman. Then on February 18 at 9PM, James tries to get home for Christmas on All Creatures Great and Small on Masterpiece.

