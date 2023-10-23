Nature has an uncanny ability to charm us with its diverse and adorable inhabitants. Nature, a treasure trove of remarkable wildlife documentaries, has introduced us to a myriad of fascinating creatures. We’re turning the spotlight on seven of the cutest animals featured in some of the most captivating episodes. Get ready to “aww” your way through these endearing moments in the natural world.

The Platypus Guardian

Kicking off our list is none other than the elusive and quirky platypus, which starred in the The Platypus Guardian episode. Nestled amidst the serene landscapes of Tasmania, Pete Walsh’s life takes an unexpected turn when he stumbles upon a unique bond with a platypus he comes to call Zoom. This charming aquatic creature, with its duck-bill and webbed feet, captures Pete’s heart, drawing him into a world filled with wonder and curiosity.

How to Watch: Stream now on the PBS App with PBS KVIE Passport.

American Ocelot

Enter the enchanting realm of the American ocelot with Nature‘s American Ocelot episode. These small wild cats are the very definition of feline elegance. Sporting striking spots and an expressive face, ocelots slink through the lush jungles of North and South America. Discover their elusive nature and the heartwarming stories of these captivating cats.

How to Watch: Stream now on the PBS App with PBS KVIE Passport.

Penguins: Meet the Family

Penguins: Meet the Family takes us to the frigid, yet heartwarming world of penguins. These tuxedo-clad birds have conquered our hearts with their waddling walks and adorable antics. From the emperor penguins’ epic journey to the royal penguins’ funky hairdo, this episode captures the joy and challenges of various species.

How to Watch: Stream now on the PBS App with PBS KVIE Passport.

The Elephant and the Termite

In The Elephant and the Termite episode, Nature explores the symbiotic relationship between elephants and termites. Yes, you read that right! Witness the creation of the waterhole, one of Africa’s greatest wildlife meeting places manufactured by giant elephants and tiny termites. The undeniable quirkiness of the elephants will make you rethink the definition of cuteness.

How to Watch: Stream now on the PBS App with PBS KVIE Passport.

Pandas: Born to be Wild

Pandas, the poster children of adorableness, have their moment in Pandas: Born to be Wild. From their bamboo-munching habits to their playful cubs, pandas are a symbol of peace and friendship. Journey through the steep Qinling Mountains with filmmakers, scientists, and rangers to witness pandas’ startling courtship and surprisingly aggressive behaviors.

How to Watch: Stream now the PBS App with PBS KVIE Passport.

Forest of the Lynx

The mysterious forest comes alive with the presence of lynxes in Forest of the Lynx. These medium-sized cats exude a certain regal allure with their pointed and distinctive tufted ears. Dive into the shadowy woods of Austria’s Kalkalpen National Park to chronicle life in this remote wilderness and the complex partnerships among plants, insects, animals, and trees.

How to Watch: Stream now the PBS App with PBS KVIE Passport.

The Good, the Bad, and the Grizzly

We round up our list with a nod to the grizzlies, those powerful yet cuddly-looking giants. The Good, the Bad, and the Grizzly documents the return of the grizzly as a conservation success story that comes with a price. Witness their endearing antics, from fishing for salmon to caring for their cubs, and gain a deeper appreciation for the fierce apex predator.

How to Watch: Stream now the PBS App with PBS KVIE Passport.

Nature has gifted us with incredible insights into the lives of animals, and these episodes have taken us on a journey through the fascinating world of nature’s cutest creatures. Whether it’s the playful pandas or the mysterious lynxes, the charm of these animals reminds us of the beauty and diversity of life on our planet. So, grab some popcorn and embark on an adorable adventure with these delightful shows, and prepare to be enchanted by the cutest animals in the natural world.