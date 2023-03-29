April is Earth Month! Join us as we celebrate our incredible planet this month and all year long. Below we’ve gathered a list of educational and enlightening programs that highlight wildlife around the world and the climate change affecting it that are airing on PBS KVIE, available to stream for free on the PBS App, or available to stream with PBS KVIE Passport.

Programs Airing on PBS KVIE

Nature: The Hummingbird Effect

April 12 at 8PM

Discover how the tiny hummingbirds of Costa Rica influence their many flowering kingdoms and their ripple effects on macaws, quetzals, monkeys, tapirs, and other wildlife.

NOVA: Weathering the Future

April 12 at 9PM

Uncover the full range of impacts the U.S. is experiencing from global climate change. Learn how people on the front lines of these destabilizing weather trends are adapting new ways to face the challenges they will bring.

River’s End: California’s Latest Water War

April 12 at 10PM

Examine California’s complex struggle over who gets fresh water and how moneyed interests game the system. Constant battling over uncertain water supplies heralds an impending crisis – not just in California, but around the world.

Nature: The Niagara Falls

April 19 at 8PM

Embark on a journey to this geological wonder and witness its stunning beauty and wide variety of mammals, birds, and reptiles that call it home. Three separate waterfalls combine to form the second largest waterfall in the world.

Changing Planet

Season 2 Premiere

April 19 at 9PM

Revisit seven of our planet’s most vulnerable ecosystems and catch up with the truly inspiring people introduced in the first series. Follow scientists and local experts fighting to safeguard their communities and wildlife as they chart the progress of their game-changing environmental projects.

Nature: Treasure of the Caribbean

April 26 at 8PM

Explore the discovery of a coral reef in Belize and Guatemala larger than the size of Manhattan. See how this discovery marks a new chapter in understanding corals and fish that depend on each other and in saving coral reefs worldwide.

NOVA: Chasing Carbon Zero

April 26 at 9PM

Join scientists as they attempt to identify real-world technologies to chase carbon zero by the year 2050. Discover what it would take to achieve this lofty goal and how waves of innovation are beginning to take hold.

Programs Available to Stream on the PBS App

Nature: The Serengeti Rules

Travel back in time, from the Arctic Ocean to Pacific tide pools, with a pioneering group of scientists who make surprising discoveries that transform human understanding of nature and ecology.

NOVA: Can We Cool the Planet?

Join scientists as they explore solutions to cool our planet. From planting trees to sucking carbon out of the air to geoengineering, scientists are working hard to find a viable fix.

NOVA: Beyond the Elements – Life

Without the chemistry of photosynthesis, ozone, and a molecule called Rubisco, none of us would be here. So how did we get so lucky? To find out, host David Pogue investigates the surprising molecules that allowed life on Earth to begin, and ultimately thrive. Along the way, he finds out what we’re all made of – literally.

NOVA: Nature’s Fear Factor

Join scientists as they reintroduce wild dogs to Mozambique’s Gorongosa National Park to see if it helps restore balance to the entire ecosystem.

Programs Available to Stream on the PBS App with PBS KVIE Passport

PBS KVIE Passport is a benefit of station membership. Members gain extended access to more videos available to stream on the PBS App.

America Outdoors with Baratunde Thurston

Follow Baratunde Thurston, bestselling author and podcaster, as he explores the country’s diverse landscapes to see how they shape the way we work, play, and interact with the outdoors. From coal miners turned beekeepers in Appalachia to black surfers catching waves in L.A., uncover a deeper understanding of our passionate and complex relationship with the natural world.

Earth: A New Wild

Take a fresh look at humankind’s relationship to the planet’s wildest places and most fascinating species in this 5-part series. Dr. M. Sanjayan, a leading conservation scientist, takes viewers on a stunning visual journey to explore how humans are inextricably woven into every aspect of the planet’s natural systems.

Extinction: The Facts

Explore how a crisis of biodiversity has consequences for us all, threatening food and water security, undermining our ability to control our climate, and even putting us at greater risk of pandemic diseases.

The Green Planet

Travel the globe with Sir David Attenborough to reveal the secret lives of plants. Using pioneering camera techniques, the series takes viewers on a magical journey inside the hidden world of plants, on which all animals — including humans — are dependent.

Life from Above

Behold Earth as it’s never been seen before. Cameras in space tell stories of life on our planet from a brand-new perspective, revealing its incredible movements, colors, patterns, and just how fast it’s changing.

