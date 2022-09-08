Announcing the Juror & Curator Award Winners for 41st Annual PBS KVIE Art Auction

Celebrating PBS KVIE’s decades of creating an accessible venue to bring art into the homes of Northern Californians, the 41st annual PBS KVIE Art Auction will showcase 276 works of art by emerging, well-known, and world, renowned Northern California artists. PBS KVIE Art Curator Jill Estroff has announced the following artists have won awards for their work.
- Linda R. Abbott, “Contemplation,” Juror Award in the Still Life category
- Louise Bezark, “Unfurl,” Juror Award in the Sculpture category
- Randy Brennan, “One Heart and a Patchwork of Dreams,” Juror Award in the Contemporary category
- Debbie Claussen, “2 Labs in a Truck,” Juror Award in the Figurative category
- Rhonda Egan, “Rhythm of the Flower Farm,” Juror Award in the Landscape category
- Catherine Erickson, “Soul Kitchen,” Juror Award in the Still Life category
- Ed Forrest, “Summer Wind,” Juror Award in the Contemporary category
- Heather Galloway, “Lay of the Land,” Curator Award in the Landscape category
- Frankie Hansbearry, “Between Sky and Sea,” Juror Award in the Sculpture category
- James Hartman, “Walking in Berkeley,” Juror Award in the Figurative category
- Barbara Kempe, “Manarola Chroma #2,” Juror Award in the Landscape category
- Patricia Kennedy, “Divine Twins,” Juror Award in the Contemporary category
- Glenna Kessler, “The Rose Garden,” Curator Award in Figurative category
- Polly Laporte, “Pick Two” Curator Award in the Still Life category
- Jan Lightfoot, “Synchronicity,” Juror Award in the Photography category
- Kanika Marshall, “Earth Mother,” Juror Award in the Sculpture category
- Jim McMahen, “Solitude,” Juror Award in the Photography category
- Varya McMillan, “The Kite,” Juror Award in the Figurative category
- Wendell Minshew, “Open Door,” Juror Award in the Photography category
- Lenora Morris Bennett, “My Name is Mango,” Juror Award in the Figurative category
- Eric Ostrander, “Voluptuous,” Juror Award in the Contemporary category
- Patricia Prendergast, “Last Glow,” Juror Award in the Landscape category
- Beth Savidge, “Winter at West Pond,” Juror Award in the Photography category
- Kari Sullivan, “Marble Florals,” Juror Award in the Still Life category
- Nataly Tikhomirov, “Working Bee,” Juror Award in the Still Life category
- Chris Volker, “Green,” Curator Award in the Contemporary category
- Dennis Wilson, “Across the River,” Juror Award in the Landscape category
- Judy Yemma, “Broccoli Grove,” Curator Award in the Photography category
- Don Yost, “I Can Can-can,” Juror Award in the Sculpture category
- Douglas Zawodny, “Untitled,” Curator Award in the Sculpture category
Each piece will be featured as part of this year’s auction, a live three-day event broadcast on KVIE Channel 6 and online at kvie.org/artauction that airs on Friday, Sept. 30 from 7PM to 10PM, Saturday, Oct. 1 from noon to 10PM, and Sunday, Oct. 2 from 10AM to 8PM.
The entire Art Auction collection will be on display at the station from September 1 – 28, offering visitors the chance to see the artwork up close and bid before the live auction. Visitors are welcome Monday through Friday from 9AM to 5PM.
A complete list of artists curated into the collection and information on every piece up for bid, including air dates, and times, is online at kvie.org/artauction. An awards ceremony to announce the Best of Show and first place in each category will be streamed online at kvie.org/artauction on September 13.
Proceeds from the auction help support PBS KVIE local productions and community outreach services. This year’s auction is sponsored by American River Bank, a part of Bank of Marin, Krogh & Decker LLP, Nick Sadek Sotheby’s International Realty, Wilke Fleury, and Mansour’s Oriental Rug Gallery.