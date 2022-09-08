Announcing the Juror & Curator Award Winners for 41st Annual PBS KVIE Art Auction

Celebrating PBS KVIE’s decades of creating an accessible venue to bring art into the homes of Northern Californians, the 41st annual PBS KVIE Art Auction will showcase 276 works of art by emerging, well-known, and world, renowned Northern California artists. PBS KVIE Art Curator Jill Estroff has announced the following artists have won awards for their work.

Linda R. Abbott, “Contemplation,” Juror Award in the Still Life category

Louise Bezark, “Unfurl,” Juror Award in the Sculpture category

Randy Brennan, “One Heart and a Patchwork of Dreams,” Juror Award in the Contemporary category

Debbie Claussen, “2 Labs in a Truck,” Juror Award in the Figurative category

Rhonda Egan, “Rhythm of the Flower Farm,” Juror Award in the Landscape category

Catherine Erickson, “Soul Kitchen,” Juror Award in the Still Life category

Ed Forrest, “Summer Wind,” Juror Award in the Contemporary category

Heather Galloway, “Lay of the Land,” Curator Award in the Landscape category

Frankie Hansbearry, “Between Sky and Sea,” Juror Award in the Sculpture category

James Hartman, “Walking in Berkeley,” Juror Award in the Figurative category

Barbara Kempe, “Manarola Chroma #2,” Juror Award in the Landscape category

Patricia Kennedy, “Divine Twins,” Juror Award in the Contemporary category

Glenna Kessler, “The Rose Garden,” Curator Award in Figurative category

Polly Laporte, “Pick Two” Curator Award in the Still Life category

Jan Lightfoot, “Synchronicity,” Juror Award in the Photography category

Kanika Marshall, “Earth Mother,” Juror Award in the Sculpture category

Jim McMahen, “Solitude,” Juror Award in the Photography category

Varya McMillan, “The Kite,” Juror Award in the Figurative category

Wendell Minshew, “Open Door,” Juror Award in the Photography category

Lenora Morris Bennett, “My Name is Mango,” Juror Award in the Figurative category

Eric Ostrander, “Voluptuous,” Juror Award in the Contemporary category

Patricia Prendergast, “Last Glow,” Juror Award in the Landscape category

Beth Savidge, “Winter at West Pond,” Juror Award in the Photography category

Kari Sullivan, “Marble Florals,” Juror Award in the Still Life category

Nataly Tikhomirov, “Working Bee,” Juror Award in the Still Life category

Chris Volker, “Green,” Curator Award in the Contemporary category

Dennis Wilson, “Across the River,” Juror Award in the Landscape category

Judy Yemma, “Broccoli Grove,” Curator Award in the Photography category

Don Yost, “I Can Can-can,” Juror Award in the Sculpture category

Douglas Zawodny, “Untitled,” Curator Award in the Sculpture category

Each piece will be featured as part of this year’s auction, a live three-day event broadcast on KVIE Channel 6 and online at kvie.org/artauction that airs on Friday, Sept. 30 from 7PM to 10PM, Saturday, Oct. 1 from noon to 10PM, and Sunday, Oct. 2 from 10AM to 8PM.

The entire Art Auction collection will be on display at the station from September 1 – 28, offering visitors the chance to see the artwork up close and bid before the live auction. Visitors are welcome Monday through Friday from 9AM to 5PM.

A complete list of artists curated into the collection and information on every piece up for bid, including air dates, and times, is online at kvie.org/artauction. An awards ceremony to announce the Best of Show and first place in each category will be streamed online at kvie.org/artauction on September 13.

Proceeds from the auction help support PBS KVIE local productions and community outreach services. This year’s auction is sponsored by American River Bank, a part of Bank of Marin, Krogh & Decker LLP, Nick Sadek Sotheby’s International Realty, Wilke Fleury, and Mansour’s Oriental Rug Gallery.