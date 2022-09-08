September 15 through October 15 is Hispanic Heritage Month! Join us as we celebrate and recognize the contributions and influence of Hispanic Americans on the United States. Below we’ve gathered a list of educational and enlightening programs that highlight the achievements, history, culture, and traditions that are airing on PBS KVIE, available to stream for free on the PBS Video app, or available to stream with PBS KVIE Passport.

Programs Available to Stream on the PBS Video App

Latino Americans

Chronicle the rich and varied history and experiences of Latinos, who have helped shape North America over the last 500-plus years and have become, with more than 50 million people, the largest minority group in the U.S.

POV: Fruits of Labor

Uncover the story of Ashley, a Mexican-American teenager living in an agricultural town in the central coast of California, dreams of graduating high school and going to college. But when ICE raids threaten her family, Ashley is forced to become the breadwinner, working days in the strawberry fields and nights at a food processing company.

Rob on the Road: Region Rising – José Hernández

Meet Stockton’s former NASA astronaut José Moreno Hernández, a Latino trailblazer with a passion for engineering and the local community.

ViewFinder: Royal Chicano Air Force – Art and Activism

Discover how Sacramento’s own Royal Chicano Air Force used art, poetry, and music to advance the cause of social justice and how these artists’ indelible legacy continues today.

ViewFinder: Valentía – Mexican-Americans in World War II

Examine the experiences of Mexican-Americans during the Second World War through interviews with veterans of all branches of our armed forces. Members of later generations also honor those who gave so much for our freedom.

Programs Available to Stream on the PBS Video App with PBS KVIE Passport

American Experience: Zoot Suit Riots

Examine how the murder of a young Mexican-American man ignited a firestorm in the City of the Angels in August 1942. In no time at all, ethnic and racial tensions that had been building up over the years boiled over.

American Masters: Rita Moreno – Just a Girl Who Decided to Go For It

Discover how Moreno defied her humble upbringing and racism to become one of a select group of Emmy, Grammy, Oscar and Tony Award winners. Explore her 70-year career with new interviews, clips of her iconic roles and scenes of the star on set today.

Finding Your Roots: Mexican Roots

Uncover the deep Mexican roots of talk show host Mario Lopez and comedian Melissa Villaseñor, uncovering ancestors stretching back to the 1500s. Weaving together stories of migratory farmers, Spanish Conquistadors and Native Americans, Gates conjures up personal histories of diverse, sometimes conflicting, elements.

The Latino Experience

Explore a variety of short films of experiences, perspectives and points of view to highlight the diversity of the Latino/a/x community and to illuminate the vibrancy of the United States and Puerto Rico.

Voces: The Latino Vote – Dispatches from the Battleground

Get an inside look at the high-stakes effort to get out the Latino vote in the 2020 election. Political candidates are focused on maximizing turnout and support from Latinos, poised to be the largest non-white voting bloc.