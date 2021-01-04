Celebrate 50 Years of MASTERPIECE!

January 10 marks the 50th anniversary of MASTERPIECE on PBS! Masterpiece Theatre, as it was originally called, has become one of the longest-running, most perennially watched weekly drama series in American television history. From Upstairs, Downstairs to Downton Abbey, MASTERPIECE has stood the test of time and introduced generations of PBS viewers to the delights of British period drama. Join us this month as we kick off the MASTERPIECE 50 celebration with a stellar lineup of new dramas and a set of dramatic resources, activities, and more below!

MASTERPIECE Winter 2021 Schedule

Elizabeth Is Missing

This thrilling special stars Glenda Jackson as Elizabeth, a woman trying to solve two mysteries even as she battles dementia.

All Creatures Great and Small January 10 at 9PM

Based on the beloved books of James Herriot, this series chronicles the heartwarming and humorous adventures of a young country veterinarian. This new adaptation preserves the rich spirit, tone, and values of Herriot’s iconic characters and stories while bringing to life his sharply observed, entertaining, and incredibly witty tales of country life in the north of England to a new generation. Miss Scarlet & The Duke January 17 at 9PM

Following her father’s death, Eliza Scarlet is left with two choices for financial security: marriage or her father’s private detective agency. Kate Phillips (Peaky Blinders) stars as the headstrong, first-ever female detective in Victorian London in this fun and thrilling new mystery series. The Long Song January 31 at 10PM

Based on Andrea Levy’s award-winning novel, the series follows July, a young, indomitable slave on a sugarcane plantation in Jamaica.

Craving even more drama? Members can stream more MASTERPIECE dramas, including Grantchester, The Durrells in Corfu, Les Misérables, and more, with KVIE Passport on the PBS Video app. You can also stay up to date and preview upcoming MASTERPIECE drama series throughout the year by subscribing to our monthly OnSix Drama Preview newsletter.

MASTERPIECE Studio Podcast

Drama fans, MASTERPIECE Studio is your home for exclusive interviews, behind-the-scenes stories and backstage insights for your favorite MASTERPIECE series.

In addition to their weekly podcast series, this year, MASTERPIECE will also be launching the Making MASTERPIECE: 50th Anniversary Podcast. This podcast will offer listeners a behind-the-scenes look at the stories, shows, and people who helped make MASTERPIECE the home for the finest in British drama on American television these last 50 years. Featuring exclusive interviews with your favorite MASTERPIECE actors, writers, and producers, you’ll hear how MASTERPIECE has changed television for the better since it debuted in 1971. Making MASTERPIECE is set to debut in late February 2021.

ALL Creatures Great and Small Zoom Backgrounds

Want to bring MASTERPIECE with you on your next video call? Take a virtual trip to the Yorkshire Dales with these free All Creatures Great and Small Zoom backgrounds. Click the images below to download your favorite ones!



MASTERPIECE At-Home Learning Resources

Educators who are fans of MASTERPIECE can access free, streaming video from the award-winning drama series, paired with support materials, to reinforce learning and foster engagement. These educational assets are part of PBS LearningMedia, a free, trusted platform providing digital media resources for K-12 teachers across all subjects. Here are some of the virtual learning resources you can find on PBS LearningMedia.

Great Expectations: Charles Dickens – Discover the genius of Charles Dickens as a storyteller, social reformer, satirist, and literary celebrity from comedy to characterization, setting to symbolism. (Grades 9-12)

The Diary of Anne Frank – Analyze the diary as a literary genre and understand the historical context in which Anne Frank wrote her unforgettable testament to hope. (Grades 9-12)

England 1800s: Victoria – Examines key events of the Victorian era, including Queen Victoria’s rise to the British throne, the English anti-slavery movement, the Great Famine, and more which came to symbolize the entire era. (Grades 9-12)

France, 1830s: Les Misérables – Details the aftermath of the French Revolution and the power of young people to change society. Students explore various viewpoints of the era and the causes of political upheaval in France and in the Paris Uprising of 1832. (Grades 9-12)

