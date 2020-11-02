Celebrate Native American Heritage Month with PBS KVIE

November is Native American Heritage Month – a time to celebrate and honor the history, culture, traditions, accomplishments, and contributions of Native Americans and Indigenous people. We’ve gathered a list of programs airing on PBS KVIE and streaming on the PBS Video app that highlight the importance of celebrating Native American heritage all year round. Through dance, family traditions, music, interviews, and activism these stories show the diversity and long history of Indigenous people across North America.

Without a Whisper – Konnón:Kwe

Premiering November 5 at 10:30PM

Watch preview

Explore the untold story of how Indigenous women influenced the early suffragists in their fight for freedom and equality.

The Art of Home: A Wind River Story

Airing November 9 at 10PM

Watch a preview

Meet two Indigenous artists creating new works reflecting on their tribal homelands, the Wind River Indian Reservation.

ViewFinder: Saving the Sacred

Premieres November 25 at 7PM

Discover how the Koi and Habemetol Pomo are working to protect sacred sites within the Clear Lake basin by uniting with their local governments and communities to preserve their priceless culture and past.

KVIE Art Showcase

Premieres November 24 at 7PM

Celebrate the art, history, and culture of Native American artists across the country.

Sound Field: What Does Electric Pow Wow Sound Like?

Stream now

Discover the Canadian DJ collective A Tribe Called Red, combining Native American drum circle sounds with electronic music to create Electric Pow Wow.

The Warrior Tradition

Stream now

Discover the astonishing, heartbreaking, inspiring, and largely-untold story of Native Americans who served in the United States military.

American Masters: N. Scott Momaday – Words From a Bear

Stream now

Delve into the enigmatic life and mind of the Pulitzer Prize-winning author and poet N. Scott Momaday, best known for House Made of Dawn and a formative voice of the Native American Renaissance in art and literature.

American Masters: Bunky Echo-Hawk – The Resistance

Stream now

Explore how the reality and resistance of Native Americans inspire the work of Pawnee artist Bunky Echo-Hawk, igniting discussions about environmentalism, Native rights, and other current topics.

Studio Sacramento: Racism in Native American Names & Mascots

Stream Now

Host Scott Syphax sits down with Yocha Dehe Wintun Nation Tribal Council Secretary James Kinter and filmmakers Kevin Blackistone and Ben West to discuss the recent name change of the NFL’s Washington D.C. football team, their new film, Imagining the Indian, and the importance of increasing awareness around this issue using Native American related names and mascots.

Independent Lens: Rumble – The Indians Who Rocked the World

Stream now

Experience the electrifying story of how Native American influence shaped rock and roll – a missing chapter in music history.

Independent Lens: Dawnland

Available to stream on November 6

Watch a preview

Discover the untold story of Indigenous child removal in the United States through the first government-endorsed truth and reconciliation commission in the nation, tasked with investigating the devastating impact of Maine’s child welfare practices on Native American communities.

Inside California Education: Saving the Yurok Language

Stream now

Discover how Yurok tribal members help save their native language from extinction by teaching it to public school students near Humboldt County.

POV: Water Warriors

Stream now

When an energy company begins searching for natural gas in New Brunswick, Canada, Indigenous and white families unite to drive out the company in a campaign to protect their water and way of life.

