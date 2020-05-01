Commemorate Asian Pacific American Heritage Month with PBS KVIE

May is Asian Pacific American Heritage Month, and we are honoring the impact that Asian Americans and Pacific Islanders have made on this country’s past, present, and future. This month, we’ll feature programs and learning resources that explore Asian American and Pacific Islander history, culture, and traditions.

Asian Americans

Asian Americans delivers a bold, fresh perspective on a history that matters today, more than ever. This 2-part documentary showcases the significant role of Asian Americans in shaping American history and identity. It covers the first wave of Asian immigrants in the 1850s to the modern refugee crises in a globally connected world.

Premieres on-air and online Monday, May 11 and Tuesday, May 12 at 8PM

Watch a preview

Pacific Heartbeat

Full of creative and beautifully told stories about the arts, culture, and intimate human histories, Pacific Heartbeat features a diverse array of programs that explore the heart and soul of Pacific Island culture.

Streaming now

ViewFinder: Vanishing Chinatown

Discover the history of San Francisco’s changing Chinatown through the story of a family photo studio and the photo archive they left behind.

Premieres on-air and online Wednesday, May 27 at 7PM

No Passport Required – Seattle

As Filipino food gains more national, mainstream recognition, members of this Seattle community are working to tell the story on their own terms. Join host Marcus Samuelsson as he goes to Seattle, where he spends time with immigrant and second-generation Filipinos who are taking charge of their city’s food scene.

Stream now

KVIE Arts Showcase: Cambodian Dance

Discover a local Cambodian dance troupe and designer reviving ancient traditions to pass down to future generations.

Stream now

American Experience: The Chinese Exclusion Act

Examine the origin, history, and impact of the 1882 law that made it illegal for Chinese workers to come to America and prevented Chinese nationals already here from becoming U.S. citizens.

Stream now

American Experience: Mr. Tornado

Discover the story of Japanese American meteorologist Theodore Fujita, and his groundbreaking research that has saved thousands of lives and helped generations of Americans prepare with resources for future dangerous weather phenomena.

Premieres on-air and online Tuesday, May 19 at 8PM

ViewFinder: Next Gen – Asian American Art in the Central Valley

Meet four regional artists using dance, drama, and the visual arts to reshape narratives about their communities – and change how their communities see themselves.

Stream now

Asian Pacific American Heritage Month At-Home Learning Resources

Commemorate Asian Pacific American Heritage Month with PBS KVIE