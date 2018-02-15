Pinka-tastic duo Pinkalicious & Peterrific have joined the PBS KIDS family with a mission to explore creative expression through art! On Thursday, February 1, audiences had a chance to experience a preview screening for two Pinkalicious & Peterrific episodes at KVIE’s community room. As families arrived, they were greeted by a vibrant pink Volkswagen lent to KVIE by Art Curator, D Neath. Inside, the air was buzzing with anticipation. Some of the children gathered around a table set up for coloring crafts, while others enjoyed tasty treats and pink cupcakes graciously provided by Icing on The Cupcake.

Young ones completed their imaginative illustrations and finished their goodies before settling in to join the animated duo on an exciting adventure.

Audiences enjoyed two new episodes that encourage the spirit of creative and collaborative problem solving. One episode titled Invisible Band explores themes of collaboration through different ideas and Pinkville friends join forces to successfully execute an imaginative marching band celebration for the town. Another episode, No Honking, promotes communication, understanding, and patience as Peter struggles to share his expressive music. Pinkalicious & Peterrific also features a diverse community of friends and a family that champions the sharing of duties and roles in the home.

The night ended with the announcement of two surprise gift items up for grabs. The room erupted in a frenzy of excitement as both kids and adults scurried to find a winning ticket placed under two lucky seats. The families that won took home a variety of PBS KIDS swag, but in the end everyone left with excitement and anticipation for the program’s broadcast premiere. Tune in weekdays at 9AM beginning February 19 for colorful adventures with Pinkalicious & Peterrific on PBS KIDS!

Pinkalicious & Peterrific Preview Screening