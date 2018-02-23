KVIE was pleased to host Luther Burbank High School’s Media Arts students and their instructor John Hull for a tour of the station this month. Junior and senior students were able to make real connections between their media classes and careers as editors, producers, videographers, and studio technicians. We spent time with seasoned editor Jimi Mastrandrea, who showed his process of taking hours of footage and creating four packages for an upcoming Inside California Education program.

They also went behind the scenes, spending time in the production control room during a live taping of Studio Sacramento, learning industry vocabulary, best practices, and tricks of the trade. In between takes, they visited the studios and explored our set up, lighting requirements, and technology used to produce KVIE’s in-studio productions. KVIE staff answered questions about career paths and what they should focus on in school to enhance their educational and career goals.

The highlight of the day? Selfies with Studio Sacramento producers’ Emmy statuettes, of course. Studio Sacramento host, Scott Syphax, left the students with this: “I hope the next time you hold an Emmy you earned it on your own.” We hope the students left feeling motivated to earn their own Emmy one day.

Burbank High School students visit KVIE