The sun could provide cooking fuel for almost half of the world’s population. Based in Sacramento, Solar Cookers International is leading the movement bringing solar cooking to the world. CEO Caitlyn Hughes joins host Scott Syphax for a conversation about the environmental, social, and life-improving benefits of solar cooking.