We all hoped for a much better year in 2021 after a very tough 2020, but for many, the year has become more of the same. The Sacramento Bee’s California Opinion Editor Marcos Bretón joins host Scott Syphax for a conversation about 2021, California’s political landscape, the recall effort on Governor Gavin Newsom, the state’s future, and more.