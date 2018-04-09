Original airdate: 4/6/2018: The Sacramento Promise Zone encompasses 22 square miles of the economically hardest-hit neighborhoods in the city – from Del Paso Heights in the North Area to The Avenues in the South County. LeShelle Dozier and Tyrone Roderick Williams from the Sacramento Housing and Redevelopment Agency join host Scott Syphax to discuss how working with partners they will coordinate resources, build capacity and create public-private partnerships to drive area revitalization. ​​​

