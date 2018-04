Original airdate: 3/30/2018: When children are hospitalized, undergoing intensive treatment, or struggling with autism or ADHD and trying to find their way in the world, what help is there for them beyond basic care? UC Davis Health is providing new, innovative services to children and their families in their time of need. Erin Roseborough and Emily McDaniel join host Scott Syphax to talk about the role of a Child Life Specialist.

Helping Children Cope with Hospitalization and Illness