Abridged by PBS KVIE Joins the Institute for Nonprofit News

Abridged by PBS KVIE has been accepted as a full member of the Institute for Nonprofit News (INN), a national network of more than 500 nonprofit, nonpartisan news organizations dedicated to public service journalism. Joining only three other public media organizations in California — KPBS, KQED, and LAist — as a member of the INN Network, KVIE’s staff will have access to national training, shared tools, business development support, and a network of peers building sustainable nonprofit news models across North America.

“Acceptance in the Institute for Nonprofit News is recognition as an early milestone in the success of Abridged ,” said David Lowe, president and general manager at PBS KVIE, “Just six months since our launch, this achievement recognizes the work we’re doing in meeting the national standards for nonprofit journalism.”

In a landscape where legacy media is being consolidated and local news is dwindling, the need for community-centered journalism is stronger than ever. As Abridged grows into a durable news service alongside our broadcasting and streaming, KVIE’s mission of service through the integrity of public media stands strong as we prioritize stories that inform, connect, and strengthen those living in our region.

Joining the INN Network signifies KVIE’s reach beyond broadcasting and acknowledges that the work our newsroom is doing every day is made for our community by our community. The team working on Abridged is dedicated to producing impactful stories that resonate, helping residents live their best life, better understand the world, and play an active role in the decisions shaping our collective future.

