The Sacramento region’s public media organization has achieved a new high in community support, with its donor base exceeding 70,000 members.

This milestone highlights KVIE’s strength as a community-owned, community-supported nonprofit, funded by individuals who choose to invest in local programming, education, and journalism. Licensed to the public, KVIE operates independently of commercial or other organizational ownership and is directly accountable to its community.

That support is translating into measurable growth. KVIE now ranks among the top 10 PBS stations nationwide in all-day television viewership for fiscal year 2026 to date. Just six months after launching, KVIE’s digital news service, Abridged, has topped 1-million page views — evidence of strong demand for accessible, locally focused news free to all. Individual support continues to rise, complemented by a contribution from the James B. McClatchy Foundation through its strategic grantmaking program.

KVIE has also been accepted as a full member of the Institute for Nonprofit News, reflecting its adherence to rigorous standards for nonprofit journalism, transparency, and editorial independence. KVIE is the fourth public media organization in California to earn membership, joining KQED, KPBS, and LAist.

These milestones reflect sustained momentum for KVIE, marked by increasing audience engagement, growing community investment, and an expanding role in delivering trusted local content across platforms.