Celebrate Hispanic Heritage Month

September 15 through October 15 is Hispanic Heritage Month! Join us as we celebrate and recognize the contributions and influence of Hispanic Americans on the United States. Below we’ve gathered a list of educational and enlightening programs that highlight the achievements, history, culture, and traditions that are airing on PBS KVIE, available to stream for free on the PBS App, or available to stream with PBS KVIE Passport.

Programs Airing on PBS KVIE

Pati’s Mexican Table, Season 12

Saturdays starting September 16 at 11:30AM

Immerse yourself in an exciting and entertaining journey with Pati Jinich! With each dish, Pati delves into Mexico’s rich history and culture. Discover more about familiar ingredients like vanilla, avocado, and chorizo to the mysterious grains used by the Aztecs and the adventurous and trendy cuisine found across Mexico today.

Becoming Frida Kahlo

Premieres September 19 at 9PM

Delve into the fascinating journey of Frida Kahlo’s life, from her remarkable rise as a trailblazing painter to her intimate struggles and triumphs. Discover more about her life and work through an engaging exploration of a visionary artist who shattered conventions and left an indelible mark on the canvas of history.

ViewFinder: Royal Chicano Air Force – Art and Activism

September 20 at 7PM

Embark on a journey through the inspiring narrative of Sacramento’s Royal Chicano Air Force, witnessing how their creative brilliance became a driving force for change. This documentary unveils the lasting impact of these artists, reminding us that their legacy ignites the flames of progress even in today’s world.

Latinx Photography Project

September 22 at 10:30PM

Explore how a project aimed to connect the Latinx community and photography cultivated a space for personal growth and leadership development. With photography as their medium, the participants in this project carved a path in a community that years ago was foreign to most immigrant farmworkers.

American Masters: A Song for Cesar

September 29 at 10PM

Examine the life and work of Cesar Chavez, a civil rights activist and labor leader who used music as a tool to unite and inspire workers during the United Farm Workers’ struggle for better labor conditions. Uncover the broader historical context in which the United Farm Workers’ struggle took place, including the social and economic realities of farm workers in the mid-20th century United States, the role of political activism and organizing in the civil rights movement, and the power of music as a medium for political expression and social change.

Programs Available to Stream on the PBS App

Latino Americans

Chronicle the rich and varied history and experiences of Latinos, who have helped shape North America over the last 500-plus years and have become, with more than 50 million people, the largest minority group in the United States.

Rob on the Road: Region Rising – José Hernández

Meet Stockton’s former NASA astronaut José Moreno Hernández, a Latino trailblazer with a passion for engineering and the local community.

ViewFinder: Valentía – Mexican-Americans in World War II

Examine the experiences of Mexican-Americans during the Second World War through interviews with veterans of all branches of our armed forces. Members of later generations also honor those who gave so much for our freedom.

Programs Available to Stream on the PBS App with PBS KVIE Passport

PBS KVIE Passport is a benefit of station membership. Members gain extended access to more videos available to stream on the PBS App.

American Experience: Zoot Suit Riots

Examine the complicated racial tensions and the changing social and political landscape that led up to the explosion of riots in Los Angeles in the summer of 1943. For 10 straight nights, American sailors armed with make-shift weapons cruised Mexican American neighborhoods in search of “zoot-suiters” – hip, young Mexican teens dressed in baggy pants and long-tailed coats.

Finding Your Roots: Mexican Roots

Uncover the deep Mexican roots of talk show host Mario Lopez and comedian Melissa Villaseñor, who trace the stories of ancestors stretching back to the 1500s. Weaving together narratives of migratory farmers, Spanish Conquistadors, and Native Americans, host Henry Louis Gates Jr. conjures up personal histories of diverse and sometimes conflicting elements.

The Latino Experience

Explore a variety of short films of experiences, perspectives, and points of view to highlight the diversity of the Latino/a/x community and to illuminate the vibrancy of the United States and Puerto Rico.