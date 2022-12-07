Cozy Dramas to Stream on PBS KVIE

With the holiday season and chilly temperatures approaching, what’s better than curling up with a cozy new show to watch? These British and European period dramas pair perfectly with a cup of tea and staying in this winter.

Stream our picks now on your schedule with PBS KVIE Passport.

All Creatures Great and Small on Masterpiece

From a seemingly endless array of cozy knit-sweaters to the breathtaking Yorkshire Dales to the heartwarming characters that inhabit it, this reimagined Masterpiece drama is an absolute delight. Based on the beloved book series, All Creatures Great and Small on Masterpiece follows newcomer James Herriot, a recently qualified veterinarian who sets out to the Yorkshire Dales for a job at the local rural practice. Encountering obstacles and unexpectedly finding love and friendship along the way, Herriot soon becomes the iconic veterinarian renowned for his inspiring humor, compassion, and love of life.

How to Watch: Stream both seasons on the PBS Video app with PBS KVIE Passport. Season 3 will premiere January 8!

Around the World in 80 Days on Masterpiece

Get ready to set sail on an epic adventure with Phileas Fogg, Passepartout, and Fix in this riveting new adaptation of Jules Verne’s classic adventure novel! Starring David Tennant as Phileas Fogg, literature’s greatest explorer, Around the World in 80 Days on Masterpiece follows Fogg as he takes on a practically insurmountable bet – to circumnavigate the globe in just 80 days. He will need all the resilience he can muster and the assistance of quick-witted Frenchman Jean Passepartout (Ibrahim Koma) as his valet and the headstrong journalist Abigail Fix (Leonie Benesch).

How to Watch: Stream all 8 episodes on the PBS Video app with PBS KVIE Passport.

The Indian Doctor

Immerse yourself in 1960s South Wales in this charming comedy-drama. Unforgotten on Masterpiece’s Sanjeev Bhaskar stares as Prem Sharma, a highly educated Indian doctor who leaves India in 1963 for the promise of opportunities in the new National Health Service and a glamorous lifestyle in London. He and his upper-class wife Kamini find themselves in quite the opposite situation – in a small practice in a Welsh coal mining village. This comes as quite a shock to both the Sharmas and the villagers, who quickly become embroiled in one another’s lives.

How to Watch: Stream all 3 seasons on the PBS Video app with PBS KVIE Passport. Watch a preview.

Grantchester on Masterpiece

Mysteries, murder, and unlikely investigators go hand and hand in this titular English village. Set in the bucolic yet murder-filled Grantchester, the series follows two improbable clergyman-cop duos as they solve series of cases in 1950s England. For the first three seasons, jazz-loving vicar Sidney Chambers teams up with the gruff, non-nonsense Detective Inspector Geordie Keating. Then in season four, Will Davenport is the new vicar in town who is soon drawn into solving crimes with Inspector Keating.

How to Watch: Stream seasons 1-7 on the PBS Video app with PBS KVIE Passport. Watch a preview.

Hamish Macbeth

The breathtaking scenery of the Scottish Highlands and a quirky cast of characters set the scene for this offbeat and darkly humorous “whodunnit” series. Meet Hamish (Robert Carlyle), a young police constable stationed in the apparently sleepy village of Lochdubh. Along with his canine sidekick, Wee Jock, Hamish uses his own distinctive techniques to solve the bizarre cases that come his way – but can he also solve the problems of his own love life?

How to Watch: Stream seasons 1-3 on the PBS Video app with PBS KVIE Passport. Watch a preview.

Land Girls

Take a unique look at World War II-era Britain – through the perspective of the women who worked the nation’s farms on the home front – in this heartwarming series. Set at the Hoxley Estate, Land Girls follows the lives, loves, highs, and lows of four women who roll up their sleeves for Great Britain’s Women’s Land Army. Working in land reclamation and on farms that fed Britain while men fought on the battlefields – the British equivalent of American women taking to the factories – the women adapt to their new surroundings and try to live out their lives in very challenging circumstances, with lots of laughter and tears along the way.

How to Watch: Stream all 3 seasons on the PBS Video app with PBS KVIE Passport.

La Otra Mirada

A vibrant new teacher with a mysterious past makes her mark at a traditional girls’ boarding school in 1920s Seville. Forward-thinking and independent Teresa (Patricia López Arnaiz) arrives in Seville after fleeing scandal in Lisbon – and with a secret goal related to the academy itself. A pants-wearing fish out of water at an institution clinging to the past, she takes on a mentoring role to her young students, urging them to question the world around them and to take control of their destinies. In Spanish with English subtitles.

How to Watch: Stream the 13-episode season on the PBS Video app with PBS KVIE Passport. Watch a preview.

Miss Scarlet & The Duke on Masterpiece

After the unexpected death of her father, headstrong Eliza Scarlet (Kate Phillips) decides to take on running his detective agency, regardless of how unladylike it may seem in Victorian England’s era of corsets, bonnets, and rigid patriarchy. But as the first-ever female private detective, but she won’t let that stop her from making a name for herself in the crime-solving business. Eliza’s childhood friend Inspector William Wellington of Scotland Yard, a.k.a. “The Duke,” is her sometimes partner, sometimes rival, and potential love interest – but will they or won’t they?

How to Watch: Stream seasons 1 and 2 on the PBS Video app with PBS KVIE Passport. Season 3 will premiere January 8!

Mr. Selfridge on Masterpiece

Fresh from a successful career in Chicago, a dashing American retail tycoon arrives in London intent on building one of the finest department stores the world has ever seen at the then unfashionable end of Oxford Street – will he succeed? Selfridges remains a facet of London retail therapy today, so delight in its journey from fledging store to revolutionary shopping experience. Jeremy Piven stars as Harry Gordon Selfridge, the flamboyant yet troubled entrepreneur seeking to provide London’s shoppers with the ultimate merchandise and the ultimate thrill.

How to Watch: Stream all 4 seasons on the PBS Video app with PBS KVIE Passport. Watch a preview.

Sanditon on Masterpiece

Jane Austen lovers and period-piece enthusiasts will delight in this bold and lavish adaptation of the “Pride and Prejudice” author’s final, unfinished novel. Be transported to Regency-era England of the early 1820s and the dreamy, seaside resort of Sanditon – filled with eligible bachelors, high-strung debutantes, sharp-witted dinner guests, and intrigues and dalliances galore. New to Sanditon is ingénue Charlotte Heywood (Rose Williams), Austen’s plucky heroine who navigates friendship, love, and self-discovery with wit and charm.

How to Watch: Stream both seasons on the PBS Video app with PBS KVIE Passport.

Seaside Hotel

From the late ‘20s and into the ‘30s, it seems the world is heading for disaster. But at the charming Andersen’s Seaside Hotel by the North Sea, it’s business as usual for the wealthy guests. In this richly detailed Danish drama, follow the lives of the hotel’s regulars and the local staff as the mood swings from optimism to crisis. Meet the chambermaid Fie, the merchant’s daughter Amanda, and the local fisherman Morten, and more as they seek to carve out a life for themselves. In Danish with English subtitles.

How to Watch: Stream all 8 seasons on the PBS Video app with PBS KVIE Passport. Season 9 arrives on January 13!