What to Watch: Hispanic Heritage Month

September 15 marks the start of Hispanic Heritage Month! Join us as we celebrate with a variety of programs that explore Hispanic and Latinx heritage, history, and art. Below you’ll find a complete list of premieres as well as programs that are currently streaming for free on the PBS Video app.

Airing on PBS KVIE

VOCES: Building the American Dream

Premieres September 15 at 10PM

Stream Now

Across Texas, an unstoppable construction boom drives urban sprawl and luxury high-rises. Its dirty secret: abuse of immigrant labor. A story of courage, resilience, and community, this documentary reveals shocking truths about the hardworking immigrants who build the American dream, from which they are excluded.

Antiques Roadshow: Celebrating Latino Heritage

Airs September 21 at 8PM

Watch a preview

Discover amazing items with connections to Latin American history and culture, including a treasure with an updated appraisal of $1,200,000-$2,200,000, one of the highest-valued items in the entire Antiques Roadshow archive.

The 33rd Hispanic Heritage Awards

Premieres October 8 at 8PM

Watch a preview

The Hispanic Heritage Awards is a celebration of excellence by Hispanic and Latino people in the arts, business, philanthropy, and more. The evening will include performances and appearances by some of the country’s most celebrated Latino artists and visionaries.

Latino Vote: Dispatches from the Battleground

Premieres October 8 at 9PM

For the first time, Latinos in 2020 will be the largest racial or ethnic minority group in the electorate. However, in past presidential elections, growing numbers of eligible voters haven’t always translated into voters who cast ballots on election day. With Latino communities across the country disproportionately impacted by the effects of COVID-19, this documentary explores how organizers and campaigns are working to get out the Latino vote.

ViewFinder: Valentía – Mexican Americans in World War II:

Airing October 9 at 4PM and October 10 at 7:30AM

Stream Now

Examine the experiences of Mexican Americans during the Second World War through interviews with veterans of all branches of our armed forces.

Now Streaming on the PBS Video app

American Masters:

Jovita Idár – Mexican American Activist and Journalist: Discover the story of Jovita Idár, an activist that helped organize the first Mexican American civil rights conference in 1911 to address racism, lynching, and dismal educational opportunities for Mexican American children.

Raúl Julia – The World’s a Stage: Explore a warm and revealing portrait of the charismatic, groundbreaking actor’s journey from his native Puerto Rico to the creative hotbed of 1960s New York City. Follow his journey to prominence on Broadway and in Hollywood.

Ynés Mexía – Mexican-American Botanist and Adventurer: An early participant in the environmental movement, U.S.-born Mexican American Ynés Mexía began her scientific career at age 51, leading botanical expeditions across Mexico, Central America, and South America. She became one of the most accomplished plant collectors of her time, discovering over 500 new plant species, of which 50 are named in her honor.

Independent Lens:

Immigrant High: Immigrant teens face discrimination, language barriers, unfamiliar cultural traditions – all while dealing with the changes all teens struggle with. Many give up on school. Immigrant High takes us into the halls of Pan American International High School in Queens, New York, a school that aims to give its Latino students a place to belong and excel.

Can’t Hold Me Back: This documentary follows Detroit teen Fernando Parraz as he overcomes a mountain of roadblocks to become the first in his family to earn a high school diploma – his ticket out of the struggles of inner-city poverty and violence. He finds support from an unlikely figure: his father, a former gangster who has suffered the costs of his own mistakes.

Latin Music USA tells the story of the rise of new American music forged from powerful Latin roots and reveals the often overlooked influence of Latin music on jazz, hip hop, rhythm and blues, and rock ‘n’ roll on all of American culture.

Experience the first major documentary series for television to chronicle the rich and varied history and experiences of Latinos. Discover how they’ve have helped shape North America over the last 500-plus years and have become, with more than 50 million people, the largest minority group in the U.S.

Reach for the stars with former NASA astronaut José Hernández and see how his Stockton roots helped launch him into orbit in more ways than one. José lead the 2009 mission to the International Space Station and today spends his time inspiring students to follow their dreams. José is the son of an immigrant farm worker and set his sights on space after watching Apollo 17 land on the moon.

Trace the story of the millions of men who left their homeland, families, and friends to chase a dream across the border under the 1942 Braceros Treaty.

VOCES: Children of Giant

In the summer of 1955, Hollywood descended on the dusty West Texas town of Marfa as production began on the highly anticipated movie Giant. Based on Edna Ferber’s controversial novel, the film was a different kind of western and one of the first to explore the racial divide between Anglos and Mexican Americans in the Southwest.

What to Watch: Hispanic Heritage Month