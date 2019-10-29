Throughout Sacramento and surrounding counties, homelessness is at an all-time high. On any given night, nearly 6,000 people are homeless in Sacramento. That’s up nearly 20 percent in the past two years. Our new documentary, Searching for Hope: Homeless in Sacramento includes compelling stories of survival and hope as it delves into causes of homelessness, and explores possible solutions.

Our production team has been out in Sacramento working to document just some of the stories of the people experiencing homelessness. These are up-close, personal stories; instead of distance shots of tents and bags, our photographer spent time with people, asked for permission, and took portraits. We’re sharing just a few in the post below, as well as on social media. Each picture is accompanied by a story of the person and the challenges they’ve faced.

Searching for Hope: Homeless in Sacramento will premiere on-air and online on November 25 at 7PM. You are invited to join us for a free preview screening on November 18; please RSVP on Eventbrite.

