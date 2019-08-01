Announcing the Juror Award Winners for 38th Annual KVIE Art Auction

In two months, the 38th Annual KVIE Art Auction will showcase more than 260 works of art by emerging, well-known, and world-renown Northern California artists. It’s a celebration of local art and bringing art into the home, and today, KVIE’s art curator D Neath has announced this year’s winners of juror and curator awards.

The pieces are everything from mixed media to photography, from sculpture to paintings. The artists are from across our region, from Lodi to Lockeford and Carmichael to Cameron Park.

Patricia Altschul’s “The Bath,” Juror Award in the Figurative category

Alan Ashenfarb’s “North fork of the American River,” Juror Award in the Landscape category

Frank Barrera’s “Vimana Metal Lamp,” Juror Award in the Sculpture category

David Best’s “San Francisco Gay Mens Choir,” Juror Award in the Photography category

Marilyn Eger’s “Flowers From Gretchan,” Juror Award in the Still Life category

Dawne Franklin’s “Harry Styles,” Juror Award in the Contemporary Classics category

Brent Gibb’s “Commutertopia,” Curator Award

Zianya Guerra’s “Pink Panther,” Juror Award in the Figurative category

Judith Harrison’s “Untitled,” Juror Award in the Contemporary Classics category

Carol Hawkins’ “Pop Art Floral,” Curator Award

Caroline Henry’s “Morning Mist Clearling, Morro Bay,” Juror Award in the Landscape category

Cynthia Hipkiss’ “Mother Hen,” Juror Award in the Sculpture category

Joey Johnson’s “Clouds in the Trees, Yosemite Valley,” Juror Award in the Photography category

John R Jurisich’s “Metropolis,” Juror Award in the Contemporary Classics category

Judy Knott’s “Persimmon Glow,” Juror Award in the Still Life category

Jared Konopitski’s “Nebulae,” Curator Award

Debra Kreck-Harnish’s “Phoebe,” Juror Award in the Sculpture category

Sandy Lindblad’s “Bull in Your Face,” Juror Award in the Figurative category

Jonathan Lowe’s “Balance,” Juror Award in the Figurative category

Leslie McCarron’s “Big Bunch of Carpet Roses,” Juror Award in the Still Life category

David Nasater’s “Against the Storm,” Juror Award in the Photography category

Christopher Olsen’s “Inverness Fishermen,” Curator Award

Douglas Parks’ “Zion Narrows Bonsai,” Juror Award in the Landscape category

Michael Pasquale’s “Untitled,” Juror Award in the Contemporary Classics category

David Robertson’s “Paradise Lost (and Found),” Juror Award in the Photography category

Darrci Robertson’s “The Three Housewives,” Juror Award in the Sculpture category

Anna Skacel’s “Sheltering from the Storm,” Juror Award in the Photography category

Richard Stein’s “Delta Island Fields,” Juror Award in the Landscape category

Joe Stratton’s “Timber Cove View,” Juror Award in the Still Life category

Erlye Swanon’s “Celebration,” Juror Award in the Figurative category

Lucille van Ommering’s “Carousel Dreams,” Juror Award in the Landscape category

Amy Vidra’s “Golden,” Juror Award in the Contemporary Classics category

Each artist’s work will be showcased in a live 3-day auction broadcast on KVIE that airs on Friday, October 4 from 7PM to 10PM and continues Saturday, October 5 and Sunday, October 6, from noon to 10PM.

“This year’s jurors did an amazing job of picking the best of the best. KVIE is proud of the 2019 collection,” said Neath.

A complete list of artists juried into the collection is online at kvie.org/artauction. Images and information on every piece of art up-for-bid (including air dates and times) will launch on August 26. An awards ceremony to announce the Best of Show and first place in each category will be held during the Preview Gala on Thursday, September 26, from 5:30PM to 8PM at the PBS KVIE Studios – look for tickets at kvie.org/artauction beginning August 26. Proceeds from the event and auction help support KVIE local productions and community outreach services.

Special thanks to this year’s auction is sponsored by Bender Insurance Solutions and Krogh & Decker LLP.

