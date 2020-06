More than 47,000 Americans lose their life to suicide each year. What has been the impact of the pandemic and what can be done to support those in crisis? Joining Host Scott Syphax are Dr. Alan Berman from Johns Hopkins University School of Medicine, Ashley Mills from California’s Mental Health Commission, and Liseanne Wick from WellSpace Health Suicide Prevention Program. Original airdate: May 29, 2020.

Suicide Awareness During COVID-19