Original airdate: 04/27/2018: The death of 22-year-old Stephon Clark struck a chord that continues to reverberate through discussions happening across the Sacramento region and even throughout the nation. What does his death and the reaction by citizens mean and what does it tell us about our community? Doctor Parnell Lovelace, Pastor Emeritus of Center of Praise Ministries, joins host Scott Syphax for the discussion.

The Shooting of Stephon Clark