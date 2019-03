Original airdate: 03/22/2019: Many nonprofits are now using the ideas and processes that some of the best businesses use. SVP Sacramento empowers nonprofits to tell their story and seek visibility and connections. Powerhouse Science Center is a recent winner of the SVP Fast Pitch process. SVP Sacramento Executive Director Cameron Law and Powerhouse Science Center Director of Marketing & Development Shahnaz Van Deventer join Scott Syphax to talk about nonprofit innovation.​​​​

Nonprofit Innovation