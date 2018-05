Original airdate: 5/18/2018: Avoiding the criminal justice system and creating a positive future often comes without a roadmap for many in low income communities. Improve Your Tomorrow reaches at-risk youth and prepares them for future leadership. Improve Your Tomorrow co-founder Michael Lynch, program graduate Keylan Newsome, and Sacramento Community Region Foundation CEO Linda Cutler, a funder of the program, join Scott Syhpax in conversation.

Improve Your Tomorrow