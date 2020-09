Who cares for the caregivers and how best to do so? Nadine Roberts Cornish is a certified senior advisor, gerontologist, caregiver expert, speaker, and author of “Tears In My Gumbo, The Caregiver’s Recipe for Resilience.” She joins host Scott Syphax for a conversation about what it means to be a caregiver and how to practice self-care especially while taking care of others.​ Original airdate: September 25, 2020

Caring for Caregivers