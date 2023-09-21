PBS KVIE Available to Stream on Hulu + Live

PBS KVIE Now Live on Hulu + Live

PBS KVIE is now live streaming on Hulu + Live TV, one of the nation’s largest streaming services for live television with more than 4.5 million subscribers.

Hulu + Live TV’s subscribers will now have access to inspiring and educational content from PBS KVIE’s locally-produced shows, along with PBS favorites – including PBS NewsHour, FRONTLINE and Antiques Roadshow, and KVIE’s PBS KIDS channel.

Participating PBS stations like PBS KVIE will make Hulu + Live TV available in more than 300 markets over the next year. This agreement represents PBS’s continued commitment to make its quality and award-winning content accessible to all Americans on as many digital platforms as possible.

“We are thrilled that one of the largest live TV streaming services is now home to quality local programming from PBS Member Stations,” said PBS Chief Digital and Marketing Officer, Ira Rubenstein. “As more and more households look to digital streaming offerings, this announcement is part of our commitment to meet audiences where they are with the PBS programming they know and love. PBS will continue to make trusted content available to all households across as many platforms as possible. We thank Hulu + Live TV for working with us to provide our viewers with more ways to watch programs through their local PBS station.”

“As one of the largest live TV streaming services in the U.S., we are committed to providing a best-in-class user experience and a premium national and local channel line-up for our millions of subscribers” said Reagan Feeney, SVP, Live TV Content Programming and Partnerships for Hulu. “PBS and PBS KIDS are among the most frequently requested channels by our subscribers and we’re thrilled to add them to our core line-up that now includes more than 90 live channels.”

PBS, PBS KIDS, and local station content is also available on PBS.org and pbskids.org, as well as the PBS Video App and PBS KIDS Video app available on iOS, Android, Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, Chromecast, and smart TVs from Samsung and Vizio. Local PBS station members are also able to view an extended library of quality public television programming via PBS KVIE Passport.