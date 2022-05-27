June is Pride Month and we are excited to celebrate and recognize the LGBTQIA+ community not only this month, but all year long. Discover programs that highlight the groundbreaking history, achievements, and triumphs of the LGBTQIA+ community that are airing on PBS KVIE, available to stream for free on the PBS Video app, or available to stream with PBS KVIE Passport.

Programs Airing on PBS KVIE

True Colors: LGBTQ+ – Our Stories, Our Songs



June 4 at 11PM

Celebrate Pride Month with music from Indigo Girls, Billy Gilman, Morgxn, Peppermint, Jujubee, Alexis Michelle, Trey Pearson, Breanna Sinclaire, Andre de Shields, and more along with real-life stories of hope hosted by Jeopardy’s Amy Schneider.

Queer Silicon Valley

June 13 at 10PM

Discover how Silicon Valley, known as the high tech capital of the world, has had a profound impact on the LGBTQ+ movement in the United States. The rich history of the LGBTQ+ community’s challenges and successes in Silicon Valley is traced through an ethnically diverse range of voices. From its early beginnings in a 1970s vibrant bar scene through the challenges posed by AIDS and the religious right, the fight for political representation and marriage equality, to what it was like to come out in the high-tech industry, Queer Silicon Valley casts a fresh lens on a not well known but significant history.

ViewFinder: Struggle and Success – Sacramento’s LGBTQ+ Communities Then and Now

June 15 at 7PM

Explore the historical and ongoing struggle for equality and dignity for Sacramento’s LGBQT+ community through regional perspectives and events. Meet local trailblazers like Ebony Harper, a human rights activist and philanthropist sharing her journey as a Black transgender woman, and discover the historic events that led to the creation of Sacramento’s LGBT Community Center.

Programs Available to Stream on the PBS Video App

History with David Rubenstein: Lillian Faderman

Explore the life of award-winning author and renowned scholar Lillian Faderman as she discusses the history of the fight for LGBTQ civil rights beginning in the 1950s through the fight for marriage equality and beyond.

Independent Lens: Senior Prom

Discover what prom means to generations of LGBTQ+ youth and the struggles highlighted by the rite of passage that is supposed to be love-filled, well-coiffed, and abundantly photographed. Prom has been emblematic of an exclusion from a world they could not experience as their authentic selves.

Origin of Everything: How Did Pride Become a Parade?

Discover how the New York City Stonewall Riots turned into a month-long celebration, and specifically, how we went from picketed protests like the Annual Reminder in Philadelphia to massive parades and parties around the world.

Programs Available to Stream on the PBS Video App with PBS KVIE Passport

PBS KVIE Passport is a benefit of station membership. Members gain extended access to more videos available to stream on the PBS Video app.

American Masters: Terrence McNally – Every Act of Life

Lift the curtain on the life, career, and inspirations of the complicated and brilliant Emmy- and four-time Tony Award-winning writer Terrance McNally.

Doc World: Unsettled – Seeking Refuge in America

Go on an eye-opening journey with four LGBTQ+ refugees who were targets of death threats, harassment, and discrimination because of who they are, who they love in their home countries. They are among the many LGBTQ+ refugees and asylum seekers who have fled persecution to resettle in the U.S. But as leadership continues to restrict the flow of refugees, Unsettled humanizes a group of people desperate to find a safe place to call home.

Prideland

Follow queer actor Dyllón Burnside on a journey to discover how LGBTQ Americans are finding ways to live authentically and with pride in the modern South.