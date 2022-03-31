April is Earth Month! Join us as we celebrate our incredible planet this month and all year long. Below we’ve gathered a list of educational and enlightening programs that highlight climate change and plants and animals of the world that are airing on PBS KVIE, available to stream for free on the PBS Video app, or available to stream with PBS KVIE Passport.

Programs Airing on PBS KVIE

Nature: American Arctic

April 13 at 8PM

Discover the Arctic National Wildlife Refuge in Alaska and how it has long protected survivors of the Ice Age. But, this frozen fortress is melting due to climate change. For the caribou, musk oxen, polar bears, and Arctic foxes, the Ice Age is slipping away.

Changing Planet

April 20 at 8PM

Join conservation scientist Dr. M. Sanjayan for a global environmental health check to monitor seven iconic locations across the planet. Each location represents a unique biome and a litmus test for change happening across the planet. From the Arctic to the Amazon to the Great Barrier Reef, these vulnerable habitats are changing, revealing surprising animal behaviors as species adapt.

Forever Wild

April 20 at 10PM

Chronicle an environmental and democratic triumph in the historic town of Telluride, Colorado. After an out-of-town billionaire developer plotted to turn 600 acres of pristine valley floor into a mammoth lake and golf resort, the community united to save the beautiful National Park-like valley at their doorstep.

Nature: Portugal – Wild Land on the Edge

April 27 at 8PM

Discover the wildlife and landscapes of Portugal, shaped by its history as a global trading hub. From forest to coast, witness the majesty of the country’s wild horses, storks, monk seals, flamingos, and more.

NOVA: Can We Cool the Planet

April 27 at 9PM

Uncover climate change mysteries and potential solutions on NOVA: Can We Cool the Planet? As global temperatures rise, scientists are exploring geoengineering solutions, from planting trees to sucking carbon out of the air to physically blocking out sunlight. But would it work?

Climate Change: The Facts

April 27 at 10PM

Join scientists as they explore the impact of climate change and what could happen if global warming exceeds 1.5 degrees. Discover how the latest innovations and technology are posing potential solutions and what individuals can do to prevent further damage.

Programs Available to Stream on the PBS Video App

Land and Water Revisited

Revisit the 1962 documentary Land and Water: An Ecological Study of the Teotihuacan Valley of Mexico to follow the environmental changes that have taken place in the region over the past 60 years and the role humans have played in altering the environment, both past and present.

Nature: Pandas – Born to be Wild

Unlock the mysteries of wild pandas whose counterparts in captivity are known for their gentle image. Journey through the steep Qinling Mountains with filmmakers, scientists, and rangers to witness pandas’ startling courtship and aggressive behaviors.

NOVA: Arctic Drift

Join scientists on the biggest Arctic research expedition of all time. Facing hungry polar bears, perilous sea ice cracks, and brutal cold, the team strives to understand the forces that are changing the region – and the world – forever.

NOVA: Beyond the Elements – Life

Without the chemistry of photosynthesis, ozone, and a molecule called Rubisco, none of us would be here. So how did we get so lucky? Investigate the surprising molecules that allowed life on Earth to begin and ultimately thrive with host David Pogue.

NOVA: Reef Rescue

Explore the impact of climate change on our ocean’s reefs. If oceans continue to warm at the current pace, coral reefs could be wiped out by the end of the century. But, scientists from around the globe are rushing to help corals adapt to a changing climate through assisted evolution.

Programs Available to Stream on the PBS Video App with PBS KVIE Passport

PBS KVIE Passport is a benefit of station membership. Members gain extended access to more videos available to stream on the PBS Video app.

The Age of Nature

Explore humanity’s relationship with nature and wildlife as scientists and conservationists from all over the world examine ways we can restore our planet. This 3-part documentary asks whether newfound awareness of nature could bring about a new chapter in the human story.

Earth: A New Wild

Take a fresh look at humankind’s relationship to the planet’s wildest places and most fascinating species in this 5-part series. Dr. M. Sanjayan, a leading conservation scientist, takes viewers on a stunning visual journey to explore how humans are inextricably woven into every aspect of the planet’s natural systems.

Earth’s Natural Wonders

Discover the parts of Earth that nature has carved on such a scale that they defy belief. For human beings, survival within these extraordinary places can pose great challenges. Yet human ingenuity makes this possible.

Extinction: The Facts

Explore how a crisis of biodiversity has consequences for us all, threatening food and water security, undermining our ability to control our climate and even putting us at greater risk of pandemic diseases.

Greta Thunberg: A Year to Change the World

Follow Greta as she sees impacts of climate change at three locations: melting glaciers and dying trees in Canada and fire devastation in California. When a UN conference moves to Madrid, she sails across the ocean during life-threatening storms.

Celebrate Earth Month: What to Watch & Stream