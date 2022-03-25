If you’re a fan of period piece dramas like Bridgerton, The Gilded Age, and Outlander, your next favorite show may be just around the corner on PBS KVIE! Stream our best recommendations with PBS KVIE Passport, a member benefit that unlocks even more shows to watch on the PBS Video app.

If you loved Bridgerton, try Sanditon on Masterpiece.

Eagerly awaiting the second season of Bridgerton? Delight in the other ‘ton’ – the charmingly witty drama Sanditon on Masterpiece. Based on Jane Austen’s final and incomplete novel, Sanditon on Masterpiece tells the story of the joyously impulsive, spirited, and unconventional Charlotte Heywood and her journey of friendship, self, and romance. With the much anticipated second season now airing, the story continues with Miss Heywood returning to the coastal town of Sanditon. What adventures, scandals, intrigue, and above all else – romance – await her this season?

How to Watch:

Stream season 1 on the PBS Video app with PBS KVIE Passport.

Season 2 is now airing with new episodes arriving Sundays at 9PM. With PBS KVIE Passport, stream the next episode one week early.

If you loved The Gilded Age, try Downton Abbey on Masterpiece.

Enjoyed the deliciously entertaining snobbery of high society on The Gilded Age? Fans of HBO’s latest period piece drama will delight in its creator’s predecessor: Downton Abbey on Masterpiece. Written by Julian Fellowes, the esteemed British series follows the aristocratic Crawley family through the 1910s–20s. Meet the three sisters, haughty yet sensitive Mary, intellectual wallflower Edith, and charming and modern Sybil; Robert, the proud patriarch of the Downton Estate and his wife Cora, the American heiress; the sharp-witted and protective Dowager Countess, and newcomer cousin Matthew, whose lineage as the heir apparent sets in motion the series’ first conflict.

How to Watch:

Steam all 6 seasons on the PBS Video app with PBS KVIE Passport.

If you’re loving Peaky Blinders, try Miss Scarlet & The Duke on Masterpiece.

You may know her as Linda, the Quaker-turned-gangster’s wife in the BBC’s Peaky Blinders, but Kate Phillips is front and center as the indomitable Eliza Scarlet in Masterpiece’s Miss Scarlet & The Duke. In this 6-part mystery, follow Miss Scarlet as the headstrong, first-ever female detective in Victorian London as she solves a series of thrilling crimes. Stuart Martin (Jamestown, Medici) plays her childhood friend, professional colleague, and potential love interest, Scotland Yard Detective Inspector William Wellington, a.k.a., The Duke.

How to Watch:

Stream season 1 on the PBS Video app with PBS KVIE Passport.

Look for season 2 later this year.

If you loved The Queen’s Gambit, try The Miniaturist.

Better known for her role as intrepid chess player Beth Harmon from the ‘60s in The Queen’s Gambit, Anya Taylor-Joy stars in this sumptuous period drama set in 1600s Holland. Adapted from Jessie Burton’s novel, The Miniaturist is a ravishing 3-part thriller. Follow ingénue Nella Oortman, who arrives in Amsterdam to meet her wealthy merchant husband, Johannes Brandt. When Johannes gifts her with a unique wedding present – a cabinet that is a miniature replica of their home – it begins to mirror what is happening within the house, predicting and unraveling the future with unsettling precision. As Nella begins to uncover its secrets, she realizes the escalating dangers that await them all.

How to Watch:

Stream all episodes now on the PBS Video app with PBS KVIE Passport.

If you loved The Crown, try Victoria on Masterpiece

Can’t get enough of Netflix’s The Crown? For those fascinated by the British monarchy, or craving another regal drama rife with luxurious costuming, look no farther than Victoria on Masterpiece. The series follows the life of Queen Victoria (Jenna Coleman) – Queen Elizabeth II’s great-great grandmother – as she ascends to the throne as a spirited young girl and through her reign as the most powerful woman in the world, navigating the scandal, corruption, and political intrigues of the Court.

How to Watch:

Stream all 3 seasons on the PBS Video app with PBS KVIE Passport.

If you’re loving Outlander, try Poldark on Masterpiece.

Fans of the historical and time-traveling drama Outlander are sure to enjoy the reimagined Poldark on Masterpiece. Aidan Turner (The Hobbit, And Then There Were None) stars as the gallant and brooding Ross Poldark, a redcoat who returns to Cornwall after battle to discover that his father is dead, his lands are ruined, and his true love is engaged to another. Can Poldark change his destiny, restore his lost fortune, and reclaim his love?

How to Watch:

Stream all 5 seasons on the PBS Video app with PBS KVIE Passport.

If you loved The Alienist and Freud, try Vienna Blood.

Gruesome murders, chilling mysteries, and Freudian slips – oh my! The enthralling historical mystery series The Alienist or Netflix’s heady take on a young Sigmund Freud besieged by dark forces on Freud are perfect appetizers to the main dish that is Vienna Blood. Journey to 1900s Vienna, a hotbed of philosophy, science, and art, where the investigative duo of Detective Inspector Oskar Rheinhardt and Dr. Max Liebermann solve the city’s most mysterious and deadly cases. With Liebermann’s extraordinary skills of perception and Rheinhardt’s determination, these two go on a riveting journey of fighting crime.

How to Watch:

Stream both seasons on the PBS Video app with PBS KVIE Passport.

Drama Lovers: Find Your Next Period Piece Dramas on PBS