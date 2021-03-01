March is Women’s History Month! Join us as we continue to celebrate the incredible contributions and achievements of trailblazing women throughout history. Below we’ve gathered a list of insightful programs that illuminate the incredible work of women from the past and present, airing this month on PBS KVIE and streaming on the PBS Video app. Through topics on culture, arts, science, and more, these stories explore women’s history in America.

Programs Airing on PBS KVIE

Tina Turner: One Last Time

March 6 at 10PM

Tina Turner is an icon that has paved the way for countless musicians and performers. Experience her exhilarating last UK concert which was filmed in 2000 at London’s Wembley Stadium with a state-of-the-art stage set, 18 cameras, and one of the world’s top director.

Daring Women Doctors: Physicians in the 19th Century

March 15 at 10PM

Hidden in American history, all-women medical schools began to appear in the mid-19th century long before women had the right to vote or own property. Discover the intrepid, pioneering, and diverse women who faced hostility and resistance in their pursuit of medical education.

American Experience: Emma Goldman

March 16 at 9PM

For nearly half a century, Russian emigrant Emma Goldman was one of the most controversial women in America, taunting the mainstream with her fervent attacks on government, big business, and war. Explore the life of the notorious lecturer, fearless writer, and merciless publisher.

Independent Lens: Coded Bias

March 22 at 10PM

Coded Bias follows MIT Media Lab computer scientist Joy Buolamwini, along with data scientists, mathematicians, and watchdog groups from all over the world, as they fight to expose discrimination within facial recognition algorithms now prevalent across all spheres of daily life.

American Masters: Flannery

March 23 at 9PM

Explore the life of Flannery O’Connor, whose provocative fiction was unlike anything published before, in a new film featuring never-before-seen archival footage, newly discovered journals, and interviews with Mary Karr, Tommy Lee Jones, Hilton Als, and more.

Programs Available to Stream on the PBS Video App

American Experience: The Vote

The Vote tells the dramatic culmination story of the hard-fought campaign waged by American women for the right to vote, a transformative cultural and political movement that resulted in the largest expansion of voting rights in U.S. history.

American Masters: Zitkála-Šá – Trailblazing American Indian Composer and Writer

Explore the life and career of Zitkála-Šá, who co-composed and wrote the libretto for the first American Indian opera and co-founded the National Council of American Indians.

KVIE Arts Showcase: Shania Ghuraya

She calls her work bold, unapologetic, and relentless. Discover how Shaina Ghuraya is defining other people’s inability to see the abilities of those with disabilities.

Nova: Black Hole Apocalypse



As a kid, Janna Levin loved cosmology — now, she’s an award-winning author and host of “Black Hole Apocalypse.” Join the astrophysicist on a mind-blowing journey to the frontiers of black hole science.

ViewFinder: Walking Into the Unknown – A History of Punjabi Women in California

Discover the untold story of South Asian Punjabi women and their contributions to California over the last century through dramatic eyewitness accounts and rare archival footage.

