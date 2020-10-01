Stream PBS KVIE Live

We have some exciting news: KVIEHD can now be streamed live online and in the PBS Video app on Android mobile, Amazon Fire tablets, iOS, tvOS, Chromecast, and Roku (more platforms coming soon!) Following the recent launch of live streaming on YouTube TV, there are now more ways than ever to watch your favorite national and local PBS programs live. Serving nearly 1.4 million households in our 16-county TV Market, we are proud to offer viewers an additional resource for accessing quality television that educates, informs, and, connects them with their community.

Here’s how you can watch:

Online: To begin watching the KVIEHD live stream online, visit kvie.org/live and click the play arrow on the center of the screen.

On the PBS Video app on mobile (Android mobile, iOS, and Amazon Fire tablets): To begin watching the KVIEHD live stream on your mobile device, simply open your PBS Video app and click the “LIVE TV” button on the top right of your screen. This will take you to a new page where you can begin streaming. You may need to update your PBS Video app before you can begin watching the KVIEHD live stream. You can do that by opening your device’s app store, searching for the PBS Video app, and selecting “update.”

On the PBS Video app on a streaming device (tvOS, Chromecast, and Roku): To begin watching KVIEHD live on a streaming device, simply open your PBS Video app on your device and scroll to the “LIVE TV” option on the top menu of your screen. You may need to update your device before you can begin watching PBS KVIE live stream. You can do that in the system settings on your streaming device.

We are currently working to make the live stream accessible on additional steaming platforms and hope to launch those soon.

In addition to the live stream, both national and local PBS programs are available at kvie.org, as well as in the PBS Video app available on iOS, Android, Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, Samsung TV, and Chromecast. Station members are also able to view an extended library of quality programming on the PBS Video app with KVIE Passport.

Stream PBS KVIE Live